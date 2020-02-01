|
Troy-Carolyn N. Dahl, 87 died January 31, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Leah (Saehrig) Dahl.She is survived by her children Eric Isager, Scott (Joan) Isager and Cheryl Rosen, her grandchildren Bethany Isager, Jennifer Isager and Amy Kneer, her seven great grandchildren. Predecease by her brother Harry Dahl.Family and friends are invited to a service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Gardner Earl Chapel in Oakwood Cemetery. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For a complete obituary please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020