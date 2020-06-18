CAROLYN J. GEBHARDT BOEHM
Brunswick, New York - Carolyn J. Gebhardt Boehm, 83, of North Lake Ave., Troy N.Y., and formerly of Sun City Fla. and Hadlock Pond, Fort Ann NY, died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy with family by her side.Born August 8, 1936 in Troy she attended and graduated from Troy High School. She later attended Nursing School at Samaritan Hospital.In 1956 she married Charles Arthur Boehm, also from Troy whom she predeceased. Together they had one daughter, Cynthia: and three sons, Christopher, Charles Jr., and Curtis. Charles Boehm Jr. predeceased his mother in August of 2007 in a farm accident.Through her nursing career she performed private duty nursing and worked at Belleview Maternity Hospital in Niskayuna.She was a member of Center Brunswick United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Schenectady YMCA Women’s Traveling Volleyball Team, The Non-bowling League, and was former PTO President at Paige School in Woodlawn.Surviving are her husband Charles Boehm, Brother David Gebhardt, one daughter and son-in-law, and two sons and daughters-in law. Cynthia and Stephen Czarnecki, Christopher and Martha Boehm, Curtis and Jennifer Boehm; six grandchildren, Sandra (Mathew), Stephen (Gertie), Craig (Kasey), Nathan (Sara), Jay and Madelyn; and great-grand children Marley Sliker and Natalie Cook .Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner and Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180.Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 25 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well.Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the N.E. Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or Brunswick Fire Company #1, in honor of our neighbor who came to Carolyn’s aid.Please express your on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
