|
|
TROY: In the loving care of her family, Catherine (Vandenburgh) Hulihan, passed on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Troy, she was predeceased by her parents, Thomas E. and Ann (Graham) Hulihan, and her brother, Thomas E. “Tucker” Hulihan, III. A nearly life-long resident of the ‘Burgh, she had retired from clerical work for Rensselaer County Social Services and Catholic Central High School.Cate was the beloved mother of Catherine (Josef) Allain, Paul (Karlene) Vandenburgh, Mark (Amy) Vandenburgh, Tod (Donna) Vandenburgh, Jay Vandenburgh, Jan (Edward) Louden, and Kevin (Kay) Vandenburgh. She was a devoted grandmother to twenty grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her best friend of seventy-three years, Marion Schongar.Calling hours for Cate will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 870-Second Avenue, North Troy, NY. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church, 525 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY 12182.For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-hulihan
Published in The Record on Aug. 13, 2019