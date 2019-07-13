|
|
Sister Catherine M. Crispo (Sister Miriam Frances), 94, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 75 years.Sister Catherine was born in Troy, NY, on September 21, 1924, daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Daniele Crispo. After attending St. Francis de Sales Grade School and Catholic Central High School, Sister Catherine entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph on August 15, 1944, and professed final vows on August 15, 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree in special education from Mt. St. Joseph’s College in Buffalo.Sister Catherine began her life as a Sister of St. Joseph teaching in elementary schools in the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses as well as in St. Joseph’s Infant Home in Troy. In 1967, Sister Catherine began an 18-year career at The College of Saint Rose where she taught special education and served as director of educational media. Following her years at Saint Rose, she was an outreach worker and pastoral associate at Sunnyside Center, Troy; St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Parishes, Albany; and the Center for Community Collaboration, Albany. Sister Catherine spent many years ministering to Albany’s Vietnamese Community, developing a deep love for the people and their culture. In 2017, Sister Catherine received the Centennial Medallion from Catholic Charities of The Albany Diocese in recognition of her years of service to the Vietnamese Catholic Community.Sister Catherine was a humble, unassuming woman of faith who, like St. Joseph, her patron, remained in the background, always with a generous willingness to serve those in need. As a Sister of St. Joseph, called to bring unity and reconciliation to the world, Sister Catherine was a human bridge builder. In the classroom, she connected her students to new relationships, content, ideas, people and places. In parish and community work, she connected people with one another, with agencies, with service opportunities and with companions on the faith journey. In her service to the Vietnamese Community, she connected immigrants with people and places to help deal with the conflicting pressures of assimilation and the family demands of ethnic loyalty. Sister Catherine had the grace to see everything as ministry, and she leaves us a legacy of bridging distances and deepening understanding through wholehearted service to others. She will be dearly missed.Sister Catherine is survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Joanne Crispo of Latham; many nieces and nephews and their families; many close cousins and friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, Sister Catherine was predeceased by her siblings: Mary Theresa Crispo, Joseph (Noella) Crispo, Peter (Catherine) Crispo; Theresa (Patrick) Falco, Elizabeth (James) Sisk; S. Frank (Julia) Crispo, and Richard Crispo.Sister Catherine’s wake will be held in the chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, on Thursday, July 18, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with the prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel of the Provincial House on Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sister Catherine’s memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sister-catherine-m-crispo
Published in The Record on July 15, 2019