TROY- Catherine M. Rinn, age 89, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the Eddy Heritage House.She was born in Troy, the daughter of the late Frank and Lela Hussey.Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Joseph F. Rinn, who passed away in 1999 and a brother, Edwin Hussey.Before Catherine became a homemaker, she was an operator at NY Telephone Company and was also employed at International Harvester.In her free time she enjoyed sewing and knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was involved with both the United Methodist Church of Lansingburgh and the Cornerstone Community Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Purple Heart. While her children were in school, she was involved in the PTA. She was a lover of animals and took care of the neighborhood strays.She is survived by her daughter, Denise M. Walpurgis (Hugo) of Troy and David J. Rinn (Melissa) of Queensbury; four grandchildren: Devon Rinn, Hanna Rinn, Kylie Walpurgis and Jared Walpurgis; and a very special nephew, Mark Hussey. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy.Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the animal . http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-m-rinn
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2019