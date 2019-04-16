Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine’s Churc
Lansingburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine T. Lasky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine T. Lasky Obituary
TROY – Catherine T. Lasky, 91, of Lansingburgh passed peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Barnwell Nursing Center in Valatie. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Butler Burroughs and the devoted wife of 48 years to the late Walter Lasky Sr. who passed on April 11,1999.Mrs. Lasky was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 46 and was retired from the former Leonard Hospital where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Church and was a past vice president of the Mothers Club of St. Augustine’s School. Always thinking of others she was a volunteer at the Cornerstone Community Church “Clothes Closet” in Lansingburgh. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all.Survivors include her daughters, Christine Lasky and Kathleen Mulholland (Thomas), sons, Walter Lasky Jr., Martin Lasky (the late Alma)and David Lasky (Samantha), her sister Ann Tymeson and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Catherine was predeceased by her siblings, Eileen Burroughs, Mary Gillespie, Patrick Burroughs, John Burroughs, Edmund Burroughs, Margaret Sage, Joseph Burroughs and Thomas Burroughs.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 24th at 9:30 am from St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Troy. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm.For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/catherine-t-lasky
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now