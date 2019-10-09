Home

Cathy A. Skiba

Cathy A. Skiba Obituary
Valley Falls: Cathy A. Skiba of Powder Mill Road passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 as result of an accident. She was 64.Born in Cohoes on July 5, 1955, daughter of the late Eugene D. and Gloria A. (Thivierge) Boivin. She is the wife of the late Joseph Skiba, Jr. who passed away in 2017.Cathy retired from Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield where she worked in data entry. She enjoyed spending time up north, playing on her tablet, shopping and loved her coffee. Above all she was a giving person who adored her family.Survivors include her children, Joe Skiba, III and Michelle (Punky) Comstock, her siblings, Claudia Foster, Kevin (Kathy) Boivin, Cheryl (George) Gronznack, Carol Gillis, Mark Boivin, Clair (Mark) Robertson, Martin Boivin and Carla (Jeff) Swederski, a grandson, Tyler Jones and a great niece Emmalyn Robin Ball. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Wood and a brother in law Brian Gillis.Relatives and friends may call from 5-7:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00pm in the funeral home. Inurnment will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Saratoga National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the family for assistance in transportation costs.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cathy-a-skiba
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019
