Troy - Charlene Place, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital.Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Place and Mary O'Neil Place Kruegler Charlene graduated from Troy High School, Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY Albany with a bachelor's degree in Social Work. Charlene has been a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Clifton Park for over 35 years. She was an avid Mets fan and loved watching Wheel of Fortune. Charlene loved all animals and was predeceased by her canine companions Eric and Randy.She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Pratt of Troy, her nephew Eugene Pratt (Melissa) of Sacandaga, her nieces Candace Marchese (Carmen) of North Carolina, Terri Pratt of Troy, and Jacqueline McDonald (Victor) of Latham, her great nieces and nephews, Michael Wilkinson, Amy Collins, Jennifer Rowe (David), Brandon Pratt and Brittany Pratt, her great-great nephews Eli Rowe and Ryan Rowe, her dear friends Bob and Penny Boduch, Marty and Frank Coletta, and her loving church family.The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Samaritan Hospital for the care given to Charlene.Family and friends may call from 8:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am with Minister Charles Ruff officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, NY. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY 12204 in memory of Charlene Place.Funeral arrangements are being handled by John H. Clinton Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.wynantskillfh.com or http://www.johnclintonfunralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlene-place
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019