Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Chapel
1400 S. Maguire St.
Warrensburg, MO 64093
(660)747-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Vannier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Anthony Vannier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony Vannier Obituary
31 Oct 1931-23 Feb 2020Having lived a long life, he passed peacefully in his sleep at Western Missouri Medical Center. Born in Troy, NY, he served in both the US Naval Reserves and the US Air Force, where he met his beloved wife Beryl Irene Vannier, while stationed in the United Kingdom during the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Vonnie J. Vannier, of Troy NY, Stephen G. Vannier, of Las Cruces, NM, and Daniel J. Vannier, of Burtville, MO. Along with his brothers, Dr Frank P. Vannier, and Dr Michal W. Vannier. He goes to heaven as a grandfather of 12. A private service will be held at Williams Funeral Chapel, 1400 S. Maguire St., Warrensburg, MO on 3 March 2020 at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, he would like donations to the Humane Society in support of preventing animal cruelty, in honor of his love for all animals. He will be interred in a living urn along with his beloved wife's ashes, and planted in a tree which will reunite them on earth as they are now in heaven for eternity.Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-anthony-vannier
Published in The Record on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -