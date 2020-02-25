|
Troy - Charles G. Weiss, 96, formerly of Kinlock Avenue died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Diamond Hill Schaghticoke after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Jacob Weiss and Bessie M. Feathers Weiss and husband of the late Alice R. Miller Weiss. He had resided in Troy all his life.Charlie worked in the warehouse and paper room at Owens Corning in Delmar for 13 years, retiring from the binder room as a manager many years ago.He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy. During the demolition of the houses in Wynantskill and construction of the Hannaford on Main Ave, Charlie was present during the entire building process.There are no immediate survivors.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church 475 Pawling Avenue Troy with Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Charles G. Weiss to the charity of ones choice. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-g-weiss
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2020