Waterford, New York - Cheryl N. Sullivan, 72, of Waterford passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, 25 June 2020.She was born, raised, and worked her whole life in Troy, New York. She retired from the Van Rensselaer Manor after 34 years of faithful, impeccable service as an LPN.Cheryl enjoyed vacations in the Adirondacks, and loved Lake George. She frequented the horse races. She was a fantastic cook, decorator, and homemaker. She loved Jesus, and was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church.Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents Greta (Murphy), and Richard Nolan; her beautiful children Bobbie Jo Elizabeth and Chuckie Nolan; and her beloved fur babies Princess and Sully Sullivan.Cheryl is survived by her husband Terrance "TJ" Sullivan, who she spent every day of her final 37 years on this Earth with. Devoted to each other, they were a shining example of pure and unconditional love. She is also survived by her loving daughter Laurel Dudley of Johnsonville. Cheryl had 4 grandchildren she adored - Sara (Jon) Lee of Gainesville, GA; Ashley Dudley of Troy, Casandra Dudley of Cohoes, and Michael "Mike" Dudley of Nowhere, USA. From those grandchildren, came 9 beautiful great grand children.She is also survived by her cousin Craig Ingalls of Clifton Park; Her best friends Judy Travis of Clifton Park and Sandie LaBounty of Greenwich, and her faithful canine companion, Sadie girl.There will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life on Saturday July 4th 2020 at 4pm. Location: 790 Hudson River Road in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hudson - Mohawk Humane Society.For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your on-line condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cheryl-n-sullivan
Published in The Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.