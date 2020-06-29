CHERYL N. SULLIVAN
Waterford, New York - Cheryl N. Sullivan, 72, of Waterford passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, 25 June 2020.There will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life on Saturday July 4th 2020 at 4pm. Location: 790 Hudson River Road in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hudson - Mohawk Humane Society.For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your on-line condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com.


