Ballston Lake, New York - Chester “Chet” D. Stone, Jr., 87, of Colonial Court, died on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at his residence after a long illness. He was born on Oct. 24, 1931 in Cohoes, NY and was son of the late Chester D. and Nellie Nagle Stone, Sr. He was a graduate of Cohoes High School and the College of St. Rose where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He was a Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War. Chet retired from the General Electric Co in 1994. He started his career with GE in the Apprentice training program in Schenectady, continuing in Syracuse, Brockport, Schenectady and KAPL in Niskayuna. He was a member of the Latham Masonic Lodge. Chet enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, tennis and was also an avid boater. He enjoyed his time on the water of Lake George. Chet always enjoyed a good game of chance. He played cards with his Wednesday evening group until the night he passed. He was a faithful member of the Jonesville United Methodist Church.He is the beloved husband of Patricia A. Elder Stone, whom he married on March 30, 1960; devoted father of Karen Ann (Brad) Stefanic of Vergennes, VT, Chester “Chet” (Lisa) Stone, III of Ballston Lake, NY and Lisa (Jeff) Vedder of Clifton Park, NY; brother of Margaret (the late Donald) Wheeler of Latham, Tucker Stone of Troy and the late Evelyn Salvaggio and Dorothy Cole; cherished grandfather of Zachary Stone, Samantha Vedder, Sarah Vedder, Logan Stone, Michael and Lauren Stefanic and great grandchild Margaret Louise; also survived by several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be from 4-8 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.Funeral will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 am in the Jonesville United Methodist Church, 963 Main Street Jonesville, Clifton Park, NY 12065.Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville, NY.Memorial contributions may be made to the Jonesville United Methodist Church or to the Masonic Home, 2150 Bleeker St. Utica, NY 13501.’A reception will follow the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. The family gives thanks to Kaylyn Dacey for her special love and dedication given to Chet for the many years during his illness. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/chester-chet-d-stone-jr Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary