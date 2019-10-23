|
|
Christopher Joel Whitman, 24, a former resident of Averill Park, NY and more recently of New York City died unexpectedly on Monday October 21, 2019 in Manhattan.He was born in Bennington, Vermont December 13, 1994. He was the husband of Aila Balic-Whitman and the son of Timothy J. Whitman and Lois (Hammersmith) Whitman-Clark. The funeral will be held from Saint Henry’s Catholic Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park, NY on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.The burial will follow in the family lot at the Brookside Cemetery in Poestenkill, NY.Friends may call at the Perry- Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 New York 43 in Averill Park, NY on Friday October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.To read the full obituary or to send personal reflections and guest book condolences please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhomre.netwww.maharandsonfuneralhomre.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-joel-whitman
Published in The Record on Oct. 24, 2019