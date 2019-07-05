Chrystyna “Chrys” Mary (Konowalczuk) Thorbecke, 54, of Bloomington, Indiana passed away suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born in Troy, New York on July 19, 1964 she was the daughter of the late Stefan and Mary (Klym) Konowalczuk. Chrys was a 1982 graduate of Troy High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Siena College in Loudonville, New York. Chrys worked as an Environmental Consultant for over 20 years and as Director of Doctoral Programs for Indiana University Kelly School of Business for the past several years. She exemplified hard work and conscientiousness, professionally and personally. Chrys was a “hometown” girl who loved Troy and was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage. While living in New York, Chrys was a parishioner at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Troy, making a special trip back this past June 1st to take part in the final Mass celebrated there. She was also a parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Bloomington. Chrys loved her family and her children were the center of her life. She was dedicated to her family, always there to guide her children through life towards success and so proud of them and their accomplishments. Chrys loved all children, especially doting over all of her nieces and nephews. She had a generous spirit and would do whatever she could to help anyone in need. She had a flair for fashion and sparkled like a star wherever she went. Chrys was a caring, vibrant, beautiful soul who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed her pets, gardening, traveling and experiencing everything the world had to offer. Chrys was so loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Chrystyna is survived by her husband, Leo Thorbecke of Bloomington: her children, Daniel Patrick Kilcullen (his father David) and Sophia Bella Luna Thorbecke, both of Bloomington; two sisters, Stefanie (AJ) Barna of Wynantskill, NY, and Oksanna Karabin of Lake Worth, FL, also survived by two aunts, one uncle, several nieces and nephews and many cousins and their families.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.,565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182. At 11:15 a.m. the Parastas will be officiated.The Funeral Liturgy will follow and be celebrated at Noon at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189.Burial will be held in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Watervliet on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.A Celebration of Life will be held in Bloomington, Indiana in late July. More details will be posted when available. Please visit www.allencares.comYou are invited to share a memory or express your condolences to the family by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com and allencares.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/chrystyna-mary-konowalczuk-thorbecke Published in The Record on July 6, 2019