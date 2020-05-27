Troy - Clara B. Myers, 78, entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home on Monday, May 25th, 2020. Born in Myrtle Beach, SC, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruby (Carr) Myers. Clara relocated to Troy from SC during her teenage years, where she resided for majority of her life. She held various jobs in Troy, and was a longtime employee for UniFirst in Watervliet, NY. Clara Bell loved doing puzzles, scratch offs, playing cards, collecting bottles and spending time with her family. Clara Bell is survived by her children: Barbara Anderson (Troy, NY), Michael Anderson (Troy, NY), and Sandra Anderson of Alabama. She will be remembered by her grandchildren: Jalonia Roberson, Elaam Walton, Alexi Anderson & special grandchild Tiffany Nelson. Also surviving are her siblings Cleve Myers and Lucille Myers both of Myrtle Beach, SC, & brother-in-law Wirras Faircloth (Suitland, MD). Clara Bell was predeceased by her siblings: Woodrow Myers, Fred Myers, Bea Myers, Geneva Faircloth, & MaryLou Hooten. Clara Bell also leaves a host of other relatives and special friends to cherish her memory. Services of Remembrance of Life will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clara-b-myers
Published in The Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.