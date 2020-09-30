DELMAR-Colleen M. Kovacs (O’Brien), 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 due to complications from stage 4 cancer. Having survived lymphoma 29 years ago, she was prepared for another fierce battle, but God called her that day to begin her eternal life in heaven. She was born in Pittsfield, MA to Joseph and Helen O’Brien, but spent most of her childhood in Lansingburgh, NY, graduating from Catholic Central High School in 1982. She then graduated from the dental hygiene program at Hudson Valley Community College and enjoyed her career as a hygienist, but that was no comparison to the role she would come to have as the world’s best stay-at-home mom while her children grew up in Delmar, NY. An avid cook, none could parallel her in the kitchen, a green-thumb who always was ready to plant her garden after the last frost, and each year she looked forward to her annual family beach trips to Ocean City, NJ to enjoy sand, sun, and Prep’s Pizza. Above all she was a devoted and loving mother, mimi, wife, sister, aunt and friend – the kind that didn’t need a calendar to remember to wish you a happy birthday. She is dearly loved, missed, and survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Kovacs, three children Emily, Kelsey, Ryan, and her grandson Jude. She is also survived by both of her parents, sisters Deborah, Maureen, Erin, brothers Joseph and Dan, her in-laws Connie Kovacs, Dave and Lisa Kovacs, Tim and Ann Bertsch, and former family in-law the Perrottos, along with a plethora of extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many lifelong friends, and “adopted family” which included her three children’s friends made through the years. Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life in a memorial service on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 1-5pm at Meyers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY, as we share stories, memories, tears, and laughter together. For those unable to attend, there will be a live video stream on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colleen.memorial/live/
. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Beat Childhood Cancer Foundation, because to her – the kids were always #1. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-m-kovacs