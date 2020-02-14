Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Bornhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst Obituary
North Greenbush - Colleen Patricia Hannigan Bornhorst, 60, of Bloomingrove Drive passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home under the care of hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of James G. Hannigan, Sr. of Wynantskill and the late Nancy Burt Hannigan and wife for 40 years of Daniel Thomas Bornhorst, Sr. She was a lifelong resident of North Greenbush. Colleen was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1977, Samaritan School of Nursing, Valedictorian, class of 1980, SUNY Utica, class of 1992 and Russell Sage College Graduate School, class of 2003.Colleen began her nursing career as a staff Registered Nurse at Samaritan Hospital in the intensive care unit. She then became the Nurse Manager of the progressive care unit. She transitioned to the role of Senior Clinical Analyst in the information technology department. In this role she provided support for the clinicians and staff in all areas of the hospital and primary care network for the remainder of her career. Colleen was a mentor, role model and well respected by her peers, and the staff she supported.She was a Past President and Lifetime Member of Wynantskill and Defreestville Ladies Auxiliary, Past President and Lifetime Member of the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, a Leader of Girl Scout Troop 033 and a communicant and member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill.Survivors in addition to her husband and father include two sons, Daniel (Emily) Bornhorst, Jr., Wynantskill and Benjamin (Allie) Bornhorst, Wynantskill; a daughter, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Petersen, Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Wyatt Bornhorst, Eliza and Hannigan Petersen; her siblings, James G. (Debra) Hannigan, II, Maureen Hannigan, Kathleen (John) Middleton, Janice (Sean) Kerwin, Kimberly Hannigan and Patrick Hannigan; her brother-in-law, Steven Brochu and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joann M. Brochu and her dog, Roper.Relatives and friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday, at 9:30 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery Wynantskill.The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in memory of Colleen Patricia Bornhorst to the North Greenbush Ambulance PO Box 99 Wynantskill, NY 12198 or St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill, NY 12198. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-patricia-hannigan-bornhorst
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -