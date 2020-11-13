Troy- Colonel James E. Bryce, 97, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Capstone Center Amsterdam, after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late J. Earl Bryce and Helen LaPier Bryce and husband of the late Carolyn Gray Bryce. He had resided in Eagle Mills for many years and was a graduate of Troy High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute class of 1944 as an Industrial Engineer.Jim was employed as a Manufacturing Engineer for Gardenway/Troy Bilt retiring in 1985. As an engineer he also worked for General Electric at Knowles Atomic Lab, W&LE Gurley and Cushman Colonial Furniture.He was an avid swimmer and had summered for 92 years with his family at Forest Lake in Grafton. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a lifelong member of Brunswick Church and a former member Apollo Lodge #13 Free and Accepted Masons. Jim was a veteran of the Marine Corps during World War II and continued his service to the country in the Army Reserve. Colonel Bryce retired after 30 years of service.Survivors include two sons, Grantland E. (Lisa) Bryce, San Diego, CA and Alan G. (Sue) Bryce, Linwood, NJ; seven grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Reid, Alan H. (Anita) Bryce, Jeffrey H. (Elizabeth) Bryce, Eric (Cari) Bryce, Gayle (Robbie) Moss and Tyler and Sean Bryce; twelve great grandchildren, Connor and Skylar Reid, Grantland, William, Declan and James Bryce, Bodhi and Breck Bryce, Evan, Caitlin and Owen Bryce and Grayson Moss.Services will be announced in July of 2021.Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery in Brunswick .In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of James E. Bryce to the Brunswick Church 42 White Church Lane Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
