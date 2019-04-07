|
TROY Concetta J. Ibbott, 98, a Waterford native and longtime Lansingburgh resident died Saturday April 6, 2019 at Eddy Geriatric Center in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford.There will be no public calling hours.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/concetta-j-ibbott
Published in The Record on Apr. 8, 2019