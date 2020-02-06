Home

Wynantskill - On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the heavens gained a beautiful angel. Constance H. Worthington, 95, of Wynantskill passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.Born in Lansingburgh, she was the cherished daughter of the late Albert Horton and Grace Mae Minkler Horton and the loving wife and partner, in business and life, of the late William E. Worthington (better known as “P” and “Wicked Will from Wynantskill”). A graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Albany Business College, Connie later brought her bright smile to the Manufacturers Bank and Troy Savings Bank.In 1947, her beloved Bill “took her off the mountain,” whisking her off to Wynantskill, where they built a vibrant life centered around family and flowers. Together Connie and Bill opened Worthington Flowers in 1950, where customers became dear friends they helped to “say it with flowers,” a tradition carried on by their children and grandchildren.Connie was a member of the Ladies Home Bureau and the Grange. She loved to throw strikes and spares at Hi-Way Recreation, spend summers with family and friends on the shores of Sacandaga, and play the role of the devoted fan on the sidelines of her grandchildren’s games, whatever the weather or temperature.She was lovingly called “Mom” by her son, James A. (Elizabeth) Worthington, Averill Park; and two daughters, Bonnie A. (William) Beaulieu, Wynantskill and Linda J. (Ronald) Mulson, North Greenbush; “Gram” by her grandchildren, Alyssa Grande (Gregory), Carrie Reo (Charles), Jessica Snow (Patrick), Derek Mulson, and Billy Worthington; and “Daisy” by her great-grandchildren, Mariana and Malena Grande and Alivia, Ava, Charlie, Presley, and Piper Rose Reo. Several nieces and nephews also cherished her, along with her special caregiver and “the sister she never had”, Clara Peters. She was predeceased by her four beloved brothers, Albert, George, Harold, and Donald Horton.Her family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor on 2C for the love and care they gave her.The lives of everyone she touched were so much better because of the spaces she filled within them. Her family’s hearts are broken, but they are comforted to know she will be doing the Tennessee Waltz with her husband this year on Valentine's Day and celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary on February 16th.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, on Saturday, February 8 from 4 to 7.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 1:30 at the Poestenkill Evangelical Lutheran Church, 772 Round Top Road, Poestenkill, with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating.Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Main Avenue, Wynantskill. To sign the guest book, light a candle, or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/constance-horton-worthington
Published in The Record on Feb. 7, 2020
