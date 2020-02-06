|
|
Wynantskill - On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the heavens gained a beautiful angel. Constance H. Worthington, 95, of Wynantskill passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, on Saturday, from 4 to 7. Funeral services on Sunday, 9 at 1:30 at the Poestenkill Evangelical Lutheran Church, 772 Round Top Road, Poestenkill. To sign the guest book, light a candle, or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2020