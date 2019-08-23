Home

Constance Jean Jorgensen

Constance Jean Jorgensen Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY – Constance Jean “Connie” Jorgensen, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.Born in Berlin, NY, Connie was the daughter of the late Harold and Martha (Packard) Jorgensen.She was a graduate of Berlin Central High School and later Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Troy. Following graduation, she was employed by Samaritan Hospital and then the VA Medical Center in Albany for 5 years before joining the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a nurse until her honorable discharge in 1976 with the rank of Major. She then returned to VA Hospital in Albany where she continued to work as a nurse until her retirement in 1997.Connie loved skiing, especially at Mt. Snow; was an avid NY Yankee fan and a fan of the University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball team. She was a member of the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Society of Air Force Nurses.Connie was the sister of the late Robert “Bobby” Jorgensen and is survived by two nieces, Dana Hockenbury of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Sharon Giglia of Marion, MA; one nephew, Todd Jorgensen of Middleburg, FL, grand-nephew Joseph Hockenbury of Jacksonville, FL and grand- niece, Katherine Hockenbury of Jacksonville, FL.Friends are invited to visit with Connie’s family on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 am until 12 pm at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. A graveside service with Air Force honors will immediately follow the visiting hours at 12:30 pm in the Berlin Baptist Cemetery, Berlin, NY.For those wishing to remember Constance in a special way, please send a donation, in her memory, to the Society of Air Force Nurses, Inc., P.O. Box 681026, San Antonio, TX 78268-1026 http://safn.org/Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions. http://www.lastingmemories.com/constance-jean-jorgensen
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2019
