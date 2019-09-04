|
Coreen R. Hall, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 56 surrounded by the people she loved. Coreen leaves behind her 3 children who she loved, Crystal Hall, Colleen Bowers and Thomas Caswell Jr. She also leaves behind her grandchildren who she cherished , Darshan Williams, Savannah Bowers , Kara Zor-el Brown, Coraline Caswell, Brian Sipe, Coldan Sipe, and Austin Sipe. Coreen also leaves behind her life long friend and father to her children Thomas Caswell Sr. She also loved her cat spooky.Calling hours will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the Delegge Funeral Home, 1346 Chrisler Ave., Schenectady.
Published in The Record on Sept. 7, 2019