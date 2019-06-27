|
Brunswick, New York - June 25th, 1943 – June 15th, 2019Craig “Rocky” Richard Rockwell, 75 of Brunswick, died unexpectedly while on vacation in NC. He is survived by his wife Frances Gail Rockwell, two sons; Craig Rockwell Jr. and Mark Rockwell; one daughter, Tracy Christie. Two stepsons; Edwin Roberts Jr. and William Roberts; two step daughters, Pauline Hansen and Laura Price. One brother; Raymond Rockwell, and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Anna (Dowd) Rockwell He was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard.A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated July 1st at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 N. Lake Ave. Troy.Family receiving will begin at 8:30 a.m., Mass starting at 9:15a.m.Interment with military ceremony will be at Saratoga National Cemetery at 11:30.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . For more information please visit morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/craig-rocky-richard-rockwell
Published in The Record on June 28, 2019