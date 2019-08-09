|
Brunswick, New York - Cynthia A. “Cindy” Martin, 61, of Brunswick, beloved wife of Joseph D. “Joe” Martin, unexpectedly entered into eternal life surrounded by and in the loving comfort and care of her family at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.Born in Rochester, NY, Cindy is the daughter of Eleanor J. Galligan Elletson and the late Lawrence W. Jones and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Class of 1975.Cindy retired from Rensselaer County, where she had been employed for many years, many of which, while she valiantly battled Multiple Sclerosis until her eventual retirement. She had also been employed at her much beloved CCHS in Lansingburgh as Director of the Alumni Association.Cindy was an avid baker, a member of the MS Society, proud CCHS volunteer at many of their functions and activities as well as their Phone-a-thon, attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway and was a member of the Brunswick Elks Ladies Auxiliary. What Cindy loved most was, all of times spent with her grandchildren and attending all of their events and their activities.In addition to her mother Ellie and husband Joe, who she married on August 11, 2007, Cindy is the devoted mother of Matthew (Carol) Cushman, Amy (Styles) Bridges and Greg (Katie) Cushman, niece of Margaret Rutolo and James (Charlotte) Jones, sister of Mary Eileen (George) Menakis, Eleanor (Michael) Ingalsbe, Katherine “Kathy” (Greg) Lanni, Christine (Brett) Gregory, Scott (Eileen) Kittle and Sean (Susan) Kittle, cherished grandmother of Michaelangelo and Sophia Fusco, Hunter and Anna Bridges, Ella and Emma Cushman and Elliott and Noah Cushman, Goddaughter of Kathleen Kennedy, also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180 by Rev. Randall P. Patterson, Pastor.Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, August 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182.Cindy’s family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation to her Doctor’s, Nurses, the Eagle Mills Fire Co., Mohawk Ambulance and Sunnyview Rehabilitation staff for their love, support and exceptionally dedicated care provided.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or on-line at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1in memory of Cynthia A. “Cindy” Martin.Please feel free to leave your on-line condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cynthia-a-martin-1
Published in The Record on Aug. 10, 2019