Troy - Cynthia (Cyndi) J. Engwer Campana, 62, born in Troy, on January 17, 1957, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Her loving family was by her side.Cyndi was raised and grew up in Troy. She moved to Colorado and Florida and worked for a Federal Correction Facility as an Administrative Assistant. For the past 20 years she worked for Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield with her title now being an Operations Expert.Cyndi is survived by her mother, Clara Tozier (Engwer) Peters, her close and loving brothers, Daniel Engwer III (Kristina L. Stinson), Wynantskill, Wayne Engwer, Berlin and Paul Engwer, Averill Park; her close loving sister, Kathleen, (Kathy) Tufano, Troy; and many nieces and nephew.Cyndi was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Jerry Campana and her father, Daniel Engwer, Jr.Cyndi enjoyed doing crafts in earlier years, and until her declining health she enjoyed going to events at the American Legion Post 1489 in Wynantskill where she was a former member of the auxiliary. She was a Country music fan and traveled around listening to different bands and going to Country Star shows with family and friends.The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Samaritan Hospital for the compassionate care that Cyndi received.The family gives thanks and gratitude to Sean Luby her constant companion and friend for always being there for her, and taking care of her precious little pet dog, Simon, who loved and cherished her.The family was blessed to have Rev. Joe Auslander, pastor of The Church of the Covenant in Averill Park to help us with prayers and his presence as we navigated through unchartered waters. Cyndi may have lost the battle but she won the war. Rest in Peace, Love Ya! MomRelatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday, 10 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Auslander, officiating.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. www.brycefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/cynthia-j-engwer-campana
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2019