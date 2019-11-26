|
|
PETERSBURGH: Daniel J. McCumber, 85, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home in Petersburgh. Born in Pittstown, NY on July 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Kenneth Earl McCumber and Florence Church McCumber.He was a graduate of Berlin Central School and the 1st graduating class from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. He resided in Troy, Berlin, Seattle, WA and Petersburgh where his family was considered one of the original families of Petersburgh. He was a member of the US Army National Guard based out of Hoosick Falls.He was employed by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Westside Structural Steel in Watervliet, was a vice president of McKinney Steel in Albany, 10 years for Chinook Construction Products in Seattle, WA and for Beeche Systems Scaffolding.Dan was very active in the Petersburgh community serving as Town Supervisor, President of the Petersburgh Library Association and President of the Meadowlawn Cemetery Association.He was an avid reader, enjoyed sailing on Lake Champlain and Pugent Sound in Seattle, WA and doing crossword puzzles especially the NY Times. Along with his wife Jane, he wintered in Arizona for over 30 years.His motto was “humor is the lubrication of life”.He is the beloved husband of 63 years of Jane T. Silvernail McCumber; devoted father of Eric J. (Kathy) McCumber of Stephentown, David B. McCumber of San Antonio, TX, Jeffrey A. (Pamela) McCumber of Stephentown and Colleen A. (Laura Reddoch) McCumber of Seattle, WA; proud grandfather of Heidi J. McCumber, Daniel Lightfoot McCumber, Walker Bryan McCumber, Joshua Alan McCumber, Molly Irene McCumber and Matthew Reddoch; dear brother of Susan McCumber of Bristol, RI, Kathy (John) Armstrong of Wilmington, NC and the late Noel, Barry and Christie McCumber. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Saturday, November 30th from 10:00 am-12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Meadowlawn Cemetery Association, PO Box, Petersburgh, NY 12138 or the Petersburgh Library Association, PO Box 250, Petersburgh, NY 12138.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-mccumber
Published in The Record on Nov. 27, 2019