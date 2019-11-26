Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel McCumber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. McCumber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. McCumber Obituary
PETERSBURGH: Daniel J. McCumber, 85, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home in Petersburgh. Born in Pittstown, NY on July 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Kenneth Earl McCumber and Florence Church McCumber.He was a graduate of Berlin Central School and the 1st graduating class from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. He resided in Troy, Berlin, Seattle, WA and Petersburgh where his family was considered one of the original families of Petersburgh. He was a member of the US Army National Guard based out of Hoosick Falls.He was employed by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Westside Structural Steel in Watervliet, was a vice president of McKinney Steel in Albany, 10 years for Chinook Construction Products in Seattle, WA and for Beeche Systems Scaffolding.Dan was very active in the Petersburgh community serving as Town Supervisor, President of the Petersburgh Library Association and President of the Meadowlawn Cemetery Association.He was an avid reader, enjoyed sailing on Lake Champlain and Pugent Sound in Seattle, WA and doing crossword puzzles especially the NY Times. Along with his wife Jane, he wintered in Arizona for over 30 years.His motto was “humor is the lubrication of life”.He is the beloved husband of 63 years of Jane T. Silvernail McCumber; devoted father of Eric J. (Kathy) McCumber of Stephentown, David B. McCumber of San Antonio, TX, Jeffrey A. (Pamela) McCumber of Stephentown and Colleen A. (Laura Reddoch) McCumber of Seattle, WA; proud grandfather of Heidi J. McCumber, Daniel Lightfoot McCumber, Walker Bryan McCumber, Joshua Alan McCumber, Molly Irene McCumber and Matthew Reddoch; dear brother of Susan McCumber of Bristol, RI, Kathy (John) Armstrong of Wilmington, NC and the late Noel, Barry and Christie McCumber. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Saturday, November 30th from 10:00 am-12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Meadowlawn Cemetery Association, PO Box, Petersburgh, NY 12138 or the Petersburgh Library Association, PO Box 250, Petersburgh, NY 12138.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-mccumber
Published in The Record on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -