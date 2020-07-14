1/1
Daniel W. Bell
?Grafton - Daniel W. Bell, 38, of Rt 2 died peacefully in his home due to heart complications, Saturday, July 11, 2020.Born in Albany, he was the son of Wendy Dodge Bell of East Greenbush and the late Walter W. Bell, Jr. and significant other of Marissa Armstrong. He was raised in Berlin, Dodge City and resided several years in Grafton and attended Berlin schools.Dan was a roofer for General Roofing Contractors in Glens Falls and former Photographer for Lifetouch in Glenmont.His smile and laughter captured the hearts of so many people. In addition he enjoyed fishing, the great outdoors and most of all he loved his children's companionship and attending their sports.Survivors in addition to his significant other and mother include his wife, Samantha Harrington Bell, his two sons, Devonte Ortiz and Shea Bell; Grafton; his brother, Walter W. (Sarah) Bell III, East Greenbush, a nephew, Skyler Bell and a niece, Madison Bell.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Face covering and social distancing, required to enter.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dan Bell to the Tamarac Booster Club at P.O. Box #4, Cropseyville, NY 12052 (Dan Bell Scholarships) to be distributed to future graduating seniors. The scholarships will be used for wrestling and football senior athletes. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-w-bell


Published in The Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
