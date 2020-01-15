|
|
Albany:David Carl Smith, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Evergreen Commons Nursing facility in East Greenbush, NY after a long illness.David was born November 18, 1946 to the late Rena Mary Angier Smith and Earl Eric Smith in Burlington, Vermont where his father worked as a lineman for Vermont and New Hampshire Electric companies. The family later settled in Schaghticoke, NY where David attended Hoosic Valley Central School and excelled at baseball and was an avid basketball player. He excelled at these sports to the degree that in 1965 upon graduation, he was recruited and signed a professional contract with the Chicago White Sox franchise as a pitcher with a 95 mile an hour fastball. David wintered in Sarasota, Florida during spring training for 5 years while playing ball in Appleton, Wisconsin and other locales.After being released from the Chicago White Sox,, David worked for the A&P Warehouse in Albany for many years and later at Portec, Inc. inTroy and at the NYS Dept. of Labor.In his spare time, David was a referee for various basketball games at local schools back in the 1970's and early 80's.David played for the Albany Twilight League for a few years. He belonged to several bowling and golf leagues and enjoyed taking his daughter to various sports functions and vacations. He had also been a member of the Elks Organization in East Greenbush, NY.David is survived by his daughter, Tanya Smith Rudko (Mike) and his grandchildren; Ivan Michael and Sonia Marie Rudko. David's late wife, Kathy predeceased him in June 2019. David is also survived by his brother, Earl Albert Smith (late Carol), and his nephew, Shawn (Shannon) Smith and their family in Florida. David is also survived by many extended cousins and Uncles Francis, Larry and Frank Angier and their families, along with his former wife, Zina Smith.Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 17, 2020 between 4 and 7pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals Home, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY.A funeral service will be held at 6pm Friday by Father Vasyl Dovgan.Inurnment will be in the spring in Winchendon, Massachusetts where his parents and grandparents are buried.To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-carl-smith
Published in The Record on Jan. 16, 2020