WYNANTSKILL:David J. Castle, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 88, passed away surrounded by his beloved wife and loving family. Dave is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothea V. (McNamara) Castle, his children and their spouses; David B. & Lise Castle, Kathleen & John Munn, Paul & Dawn Castle, Christine & Tom Cooley, Timothy & Colleen Castle, Maureen & Jim Tusty, and Susan Castle-Smith. Dave has joined his parents, siblings and beloved son, Mark Castle, in heaven. Dave is also survived by 14 grandchildren; David M., Eileen, Christopher, Kevin, Andrea, Meaghan, Ian, Thomas, Catherine, Alexander, Kayla, Madeleine, Samantha, and Skyler, and 7 great grandchildren; Johann, Shealeigh, Eliza, Thomas IV, Cameron, Scarlett, and Connor, who will carry on his values of love for family, faith and joy in life. David served in Korea as a decorated army sergeant. He graduated from LaSalle Institute and Siena College earning a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Business Administration, and numerous accreditations from IBM and Boston University. Dave’s career took him to Norton Company, Nashua Corporation, Garden Way Manufacturing Company, Mechanical Technology Inc. (MTI), returning to Norton Company in 1980, overseeing Plant Operations & Systems Management with extensive finance work in Texas and Mexico.In 1989, Dave retired from Norton Company, and for 25+ years dedicated his time to financial services for small businesses throughout the area, and most importantly, working with St. Jude the Apostle Church. An active parishioner of St. Jude's, Dave volunteered in many ways over the years and served as Parish Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee until the end of 2014.Dave never allowed the demands of his career to overshadow his dedication to his family. Time with family was always a priority, from annual vacations at Cape Cod to backyard celebrations, to countless afterschool sports event, plays, recitals and graduations. An avid runner and golfer for years, Dave and family could always be found at the annual Turkey Trot or on the greens with friends.Dave asked to include a quote from his friend, Walt Costello, that so moved him…"Life isn’t a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, mud pie in one hand, golf club in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming yabba dabba doo – what a ride!” He will forever be the “Burgermeister Meisterburger” who made us laugh and feel loved. And we love you so very much, Pa…antlers.The Castle Clan would like to thank all of the special caregivers at Ludder’s Country Homes for their loving care and support of our family.Dave’s life as beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend will be celebrated Wednesday, March 4th at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy, visiting hours 4pm-7pm. Funeral will be held Thursday, March 5th at 9:30am at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill, interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-j-castle
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020