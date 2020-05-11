David W. Connors
Troy - David W. Connors, 67, of Victoria Avenue died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Frank T. Connors and Ruth Levanway Connors and husband for 29 years of Janice McLaren Connors.David was employed at Van Rensselaer Manor for over 20 years.Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, David W. Connors, Jr., Ballston Lake and two grandchildren, Emily and Riley Connors. He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis T. Connors and a sister, Cynthia R. Murray.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of David W. Connors to the American Cancer Society One Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110 . To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-w-connors


Published in The Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
