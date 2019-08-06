|
BRUNSWICK: Dewey M. DelSignore, Jr., 89, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT. Born in Troy on March 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Dewey and Victoria M. Gonska DelSignore, Sr.Dewey was raised and educated in Watervliet. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War.He was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Watervliet and later was the owner of Dewey & Anne’s Tavern in Albany. After moving to Brunswick, he was the owner of Stick’s Restaurant on Route 2 for over 40 years. In his retirement, he was always available to work with his son Dewey with DelSignore Blacktop Paving.Dewey loved his dogs, buying old used cars, playing his accordion and mowing the lawn.He is the beloved father of Dewey M. (Denise) DelSignore, III of Brunswick; step-father of Kathy (Jeff) Trong of East Greenbush; grandfather of Sarah Brooks, Victoria, Alyssa and Quentin DelSignore and the late Dewey M. DelSignore, IV; brother of Gloria S. Normile and Evelyn Thierbacker both of Florida and the late John F. DelSignore and Janet S. Mason. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A special thank you to the staff at the Vermont Veteran’s Home for the wonderful care given to Dewey.The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 9:00 am at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vermont Veteran’s Home, Cardinal Point Dementia Unit, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dewey-m-delsignore-jr
Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2019