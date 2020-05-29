Troy- Diana Teresa Torpey, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2020 at her home in Troy. A lifelong resident of Troy, she was a graduate of Catholic High School. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, cooking, and gardening. Diana was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Troy.She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years. Edward Torpey, and her parents, Daniel and Mildred Callahan.After raising her two sons, she worked for New York State and retired after 25 years of service. She is survived by her two sons; Mark Torpey, Daniel Torpey, grandchildren; Kevin Koblensky, Kayla Stanley (Kevin), Karen Koblensky, Justine Torpey, Kyle Torpey, and Karissah Torpey, her cousins Clara, Joanne and Linda.Special thanks to the staff of Community Hospice for the wonderful and loving care that was given. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diana-torpey
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.