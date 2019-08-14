Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
(518) 584-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Millington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Frances Millington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Frances Millington Obituary
Watervliet, NY- Diane Frances (nee Shields) Millington, 77, passed from this life into eternal salvation on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her devoted daughter Michelle Rose by her side.Born in Troy, NY on July 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late, Frank and Myra (Sage) Shields and the beloved wife of the late, Howard Millington Jr.In addition to her parents and husband, Diane is predeceased by her son, David Planck; one grandson, Patrick Howard Murphy and her brother, Raymond F. Shields.Diane is survived by her daughters, Kelly Murphy, of Jacksonville, FL and Michelle Rose Hayes, of Los Angeles, CA; her grandson, Eric Murphy; three sisters, Sally Shields, Barbara (Jack) Sependa and Janice (Mel) Lamphron; one sister- in- law, Sharon Shields; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and friends.A committal service will be conducted at 9:30 AM on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, where she will join her beloved, Howie. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-frances-millington
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now