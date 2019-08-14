|
Watervliet, NY- Diane Frances (nee Shields) Millington, 77, passed from this life into eternal salvation on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital with her devoted daughter Michelle Rose by her side.Born in Troy, NY on July 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late, Frank and Myra (Sage) Shields and the beloved wife of the late, Howard Millington Jr.In addition to her parents and husband, Diane is predeceased by her son, David Planck; one grandson, Patrick Howard Murphy and her brother, Raymond F. Shields.Diane is survived by her daughters, Kelly Murphy, of Jacksonville, FL and Michelle Rose Hayes, of Los Angeles, CA; her grandson, Eric Murphy; three sisters, Sally Shields, Barbara (Jack) Sependa and Janice (Mel) Lamphron; one sister- in- law, Sharon Shields; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and friends.A committal service will be conducted at 9:30 AM on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, where she will join her beloved, Howie. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-frances-millington
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019