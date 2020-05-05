Dis M. Maly
Troy - Dis M. Maly Jr., 79, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a long illness.Born in Troy, was son of the late Dis M. Maly Sr. and Janet Adelaide Brown Maly and husband of the late Margaret Ann Eaton Maly. He had resided in Troy area most of his life and was a graduate of Troy High School, Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, State University of NY at Potsdam and Crane Department of Music.Dis was employed in a variety of occupations including typewriter repair, miscellaneous musical and technical employment, Bob Nyatt Stereo in Rochester and was a Field Manager for RL Polk & Company in Rochester and Albany compiling books, retiring in 2000.He was a member of communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church Rochester for 19 years and a member of the Boys Choir and later a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy for 20 years and its choir.Survivors include a nephew, Kenneth E. Maly; a niece, Elizabeth Maly; two aunts, Marcia Janet Brown, CA and Lt. Col. Helen E. Brown; a sister-in-law, Mary Maly and his guardian, Karen M.K. Strang, Troy. He was predeceased by his siblings, Edward John Maly and Barbara Janet Maly.A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dis M. Maly Jr. to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church PO Box 868 Troy, NY 12181. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dis-m-maly-jr


Published in The Record from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
