Dolores M. Baker Obituary
Cohoes: Dolores M. Baker, 84, of Cayuga Plaza in Cohoes passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 embraced by her loving family. Born in Scotia, she was the daughter of the late James and Bella Moss. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Baker, Sr.Dolores was a lifelong area resident and attended Scotia Schools. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed at the former Eddy Rehabilitation Center in Cohoes. She enjoyed puzzles, bingo and was an animal lover.She is survived by her son Gary L. Baker of Troy and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her son Richard Baker, Jr., and Gail Langlais Baker.At Dolores’s request there will be no viewing hours. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to remember Dolores in a special way may make a donation in her memory to the Hudson Mohawk Human Society in Menands 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204.Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford, NY.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald Funeral Home Ltd., 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY.www.fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-m-baker
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2019
