|
|
MECHANICVILLE: Dolores Marie Patregnani, 84, of Kennedy Garden Apts., died suddenly Wednesay, Nov 20th, at home, of natural causes.Born i n Troy, May 26, 1935, daughter of the late Harry and Mafalda Potter. She was a 1954 graduate of Duanesburgh Central. She lived in Waterford for a number of years, moving to Mechanicville.She held a number of jobs over her lifetime. A member of the Waterford and Mechanicville Senior Citizens, the Hemstreet Park Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, and St. Mary's Church of Waterford.One of the world's GREATEST fish angler, it was her way of relaxation. A caring person who would help anyone with anything she had or could do for. She was proud of her son and family and her siblings.Her husband of 32 years, John Joseph Patregnani died in 1997.Survivors include her beloved son Nicholas and Erika and granddaughter Emma Louise Patregnani of Maryland, sisters Mafalda Bosworth of Seattle, Mary (Markus) Frederick of Duanseburgh and Nancy (the late Donald) Alford of Waterford, along with nieces, nephews and families.Predeceased also by sister Carole Potter.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 AM at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Waterford, with burial to follow in St. Marys Cemetery.Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Sunday from 4-6 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to .To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-marie-patregnani
Published in The Record on Nov. 23, 2019