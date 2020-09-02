Poestenkill - Dominica “Nicki” Tufano, 57, of Snyder’s Corners Road, died surrounded by her loving family on September 1, 2020, after a 6-month battle with metastatic breast cancer. Nicki was the daughter of the late Dominick and Lorraine (DeBonis) Mancino, and the sister of the late Michael Mancino. Born in Troy on January 27, 1963, she was raised in Snyder’s Lake and graduated from Averill Park High school. A lifelong resident of Rensselaer County, she lived in West Sand Lake and Glass Lake before settling in Poestenkill. Nicki worked for a variety of local companies, including Capital Mutual Insurance, Rose & Kiernan Insurance, Riedman Insurance, and Ackner Fuels. She was employed for the last fifteen years as a customer service representative at Saint-Gobain in Poestenkill. Nicki will always be remembered as a quiet, kind person with a beautiful smile, a great sense of humor, and an unconditional love for her family and friends. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of reading, baking, the companionship of her two cats, Jack and Jada, and spending time with her family, especially the treasured family trips to Cape Cod. She was the loving mother of Robert Tufano of Poestenkill and sister of Thomasine (John) Rappold of Averill Park. She was the beloved aunt of Carlie (Roger) Harris and Andrea (Kevin) MacCracken, and great-aunt “Sizzy Min” to Cameron, Lyla, and Ethan. She also leaves behind three aunts and several cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center, the staff at New York Oncology & Hematology, especially Dr. Ami Negandhi and Cristin O’Neal for their wonderful and compassionate care during Nicki’s illness, Tricia O’Donnell of the Eddy Visiting Nurses, and The Community Hospice team. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A private burial for the family will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Contributions may be made to The Community Hospice c/o the Community Hospice Foundation 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12205.Visit www.perrykomdat.com
