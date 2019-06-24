Home

Dona Marie Tordoff Maddren

Dona Marie Tordoff Maddren Obituary
CORTLAND – Dona Marie Tordoff Maddren, age 100, died peacefully at the Groton, NY, Community Health Care Center on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.She was born in Mechanicville, NY on February 1, 1919 to the late Ethyl Dormandy Tordoff and Henry “Harry” Tordoff.She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William Maddren, and siblings, Betty (Douglas) Stewart, Jean (John) Egan, Caryl (Robert) Doe, Dr. Harrison (Jean) Tordoff and Joan (Serafino) De Lucia. She was also predeceased by grandsons, Joel Maddren and Michael Maddren.She is survived by her sons, William (Julie), David (Nancy) and Garry (Mary); seven grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.As a child, her dream was to be a wife and mother, a dream that she lived. Dona was a great bridge player and golfer until failing eyesight caused her to give up golf at age 85. Dona loved her family deeply, as well as her church and the Boston Red Sox.A private family service will be held at a later date at Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville, NY. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dona-marie-tordoff-maddren
Published in The Record on June 25, 2019
