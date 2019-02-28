|
|
Donald E. Buckley, 65, of Saratoga Springs, NY, died on Monday February 25, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by family.He was born in Troy, son of Marie Landrigan Buckley and the late Robert Buckley.Don was a graduate of LaSalle Institute Class of 1971 and SUNY Albany. He recently retired from Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs.Survivors in addition to his mother include his sister Kathleen Buckley, brother Robert (Kathleen) Buckley, nieces and nephews; Jared McGrath, Elizabeth, Robert Jr., Bridget and Catherine Buckley.Calling hours will be Sunday at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy from 2 – 5 pm. Funeral services will begin at 9 am on Monday from the funeral home. The funeral mass will be at 9:30 at St. Joseph’s Church (3rd and Jackson St. Troy). Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to; St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund, 416 3rd St. Troy, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-e-buckley
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019