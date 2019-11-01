|
Donald E. Morse, on October 29, 2019 Don passed peacefully back into the loving arms of “Mother and Dad”. Along with his parents he was welcomed home by his son Don Anthony “DA” and his brothers James, Earl and Paul.Don was born at home on November 3, 1933 in Troy, NY the proud and devoted son of James Kenneth and Jeanette (Wever) Morse Sr.Don grew up in Troy, NY with his best friends that just so happened to be his brothers and 2 sisters. James, Earl, Paul, Phil, Jack, Betty, Carl and Kay.Don graduated from Troy High School in 1951 lettering in football. Don was inducted into Troy High School Sports Hall of Fame, alongside his brother Jack in 2005.Don joined the Air Force after high school and served as an SP in Japan and the Philippines during the Korean War.When Don returned home, he took a job with the NYC Port Authority. He then took a job with the phone company “Ma Bell “before becoming part of yet another family he loved, respected and protected. In 1966 Donald became a NYS Trooper ‘where he had a highly decorated career in the service of our community. During his time on the job, partners became brothers and coworkers became family.On October 1, 1972 Don married the love of his life Annette M. Browne. Not a day went by that he didn’t kiss her good morning or good night. Together they formed the most blessed family. Annette survives him at home along with their children and their children’s families- Don Anthony’s family, Donna, Bernadette, Ronald, Nanette, Carl, Mark, Robert, Gina and Melissa.Grandpa/ GGpa will be remembered as the greatest man ever by his 32 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren (AKA sweethearts).Donald chose to donate his body to Albany Medical College to help with ongoing Cancer research. The family has agreed to his wishes of no calling hours or services but instead will celebrate his life and memory every day.In Don’s memory: Be the first one on the dance floor. Sit at the kitchen table and teach your grandchildren a new card game. Crawl around on the floor chasing your great-grandkids. Welcome family and friends into your home-make them feel special, loved, important and protected. Just have fun.If you’d like, the family feels donations to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital would be a lovely way to honor Don.To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-e-morse
Published in The Record on Nov. 2, 2019