Troy – Donald J. Sherman Sr., 78, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Hospice Inn. Born in Watervliet on January 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Edward and Bessie May Sherman.Donald made a career working as a Machinist at the Bendix Corporation in Green Island for 32 years until his eventual retirement. He also found part-time work in security for Pinkerton Security. When not hard at work, Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and other various outdoor activities. He was an animal lover and had a soft spot for his feline friends; Chumlee and Honey. He was a simple man who was at his happiest when spending time with his wife, relaxing in his yard, and having a few beers.Donald is survived by his dear wife, Marie E. Ruotolo Sherman of Troy, his 3 children; Edward D. Sherman of Brunswick, Donald J. Sherman, Jr. of Troy, and Karl A. Sherman of Troy, his two sisters; Jeannie Upton of Watervliet and Annie Maybee of Troy, and by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings.A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3 PM until 5 PM at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service to conclude the evening at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-j-sr-sherman
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020