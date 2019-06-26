|
East Poestenkill- Donald R. “Donnie” Bailey, 88, a longtime resident of East Poestenkill, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Castleton, following a short illness.Born in Bennington, VT, November 25, 1930, Don was the son of the late Arthur J. “A.J.” and Helen (Pratt) Bailey Sr. and for over 61 years the husband of Virginia M. (Swankey) Bailey who predeceased him January 28, 2019.Don was a graduate of Troy High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from 1950-1951.For many years he was employed as the Director of Physical Plant and Maintenance at the Woodland Village Rehabilitation Center in Troy.Mr. Bailey was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill and an avid outdoorsman and collector of firearms and long guns. He enjoyed taking Sunday drives with Virginia and especially loved his many road trips to Bennington.Donnie is survived by his nephews and nieces, Mark D. (Christine Parslow) Swankey and Michael R. (Julie Randall) Swankey, all of East Poestenkill, and Maribeth L. Swankey of Thailand, three great nieces, Nicole M. (Brian Landry) Swankey of Cohoes, Kaimeisha R. Swankey of Albany and Melanie O. McGraw of Saratoga. In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Bailey Jr., his sister, Nancy (Bailey) Swankey and his brother-in-law, Donald W. “Bub” Swankey who died June 19, 2019.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Woodside Cemetery, 56 Road in East Poestenkill. At Mr. Bailey’s request there will be no public calling.Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill in memory of Donald R. “Donnie” Bailey. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-r-bailey
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019