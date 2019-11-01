Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Donald R. Law Sr.

Albany - Donald R. Law, Sr., 81, of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Grand at Barnwell following a long illness. Born and raised in Troy, Donald was the son of the late Daniel and Helen (Luby) Law. He was the devoted husband of 47 years to to Laurie M. (Clark) Law. He was the loving father of Donald R. Law, Jr. and David J. Law. Cherished grandfather of Kaylin (Jayson), Samuel, Matthew, Gabrelle, Fayth and Isabelle Law. Dearest brother of Marilyn Dumont. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Donald was a member and a communicant of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Albany. Don retired from the State of New York OGS. He was also previously employed with Albany County and WT LaRose in Cohoes. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-r-law-sr
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
