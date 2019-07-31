|
Cohoes- Donn E. Brownell, 92, a longtime resident of Johnsonville and Schaghticoke and most recently Cohoes, died peacefully, Monday, July 29, 2019 at his Eddy Village Green residence following a brief illness.Born in Johnsonville, December 23, 1926, Donn was the son of the late Forrest and Edna (Welling) Brownell.Donn was a 1945 graduate of Hoosick Falls High School. While a student there he met a young woman, Stella “Dot” Sawtell, to whom he would become best friends with, marry on July 14, 1951, and for the next 67 years be inseparable from until her passing February 8, 2019.For many years Donn enjoyed working the dairy farm he owned and operated in Johnsonville. After the closure of the farm he was employed as a production worker by the Ford Motor Company at its Green Island Manufacturing plant. After more than 15 years of service Donn retired in the mid 1980’s.Donn was a lifelong member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Johnsonville and enjoyed an active social life with Dot as members of the Co-Mingle group of the church. While Dot loved to dance, Donn had to be dragged to the dance floor. He would rather be visiting with his friends about current events and days gone by on the farm. Donn loved to travel in retirement and with Dot visited Europe, Hawaii and many of his relatives while traveling across the country. Among his most favorite hobbies was taking a walk to clear his mind and rejuvenate his spirit either on his farm property or around the block when he lived in Schaghticoke.In addition to his sister, Marion Moore of Cohoes and his nephew and recent caregiver, Marty Harrington of Albany, Donn is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins. In addition to his late wife and parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters, Evelyn, Vera and Norma.A funeral service for Donn will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church of Johnsonville at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jim Knapp officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.Memorial contributions if desired may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 22 Bridge Street, Johnsonville, NY 12094 in memory of Donn E. Brownell.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donn-e-brownell
Published in The Record on Aug. 1, 2019