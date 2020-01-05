|
Wynantskill – Doreen O’Connor Connolly, beloved widow of Thomas S Connolly, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at home. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Jeff Brien) Connolly of North Greenbush and Thomas S (Sharon) Connolly Jr of Wynantskill and her grandsons, Thomas A Connolly and Ryan Michael Stouffer. Funeral from the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd., Wynantskill on Wednesday at 8:45 A.M. and at 9:30 A.M. from St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 6 PM. Donations to the St. Jude the Apostle Church Memorial Fund, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY 12198 in memory of Mrs. Connolly would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.wynantskillfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/doreen-connolly
Published in The Record on Jan. 7, 2020