|
|
TROY - Doris E. Flanigan, 90, of 10th Ave. died Thursday May 30, 2019 at VanRensserlaer Manor.Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 am at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 am – 11 am prior to the funeral service.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-e-flanigan
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019