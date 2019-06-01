Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Flanigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris E. Flanigan Obituary
TROY - Doris E. Flanigan, 90, of 10th Ave. died Thursday May 30, 2019 at VanRensserlaer Manor.Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 am at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 am – 11 am prior to the funeral service.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-e-flanigan
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now