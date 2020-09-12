PITTSTOWN- Doris K. Hand Sargood, 85, of Pittstown, peacefully entered into eternal life, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Boose Hand and the beloved wife of57 years to Richard J. "Dick" Sargood, Jr., until his passing on July 21, 2017. Doris retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy. She was a devout Catholic having been actively involved at the former St. George's Church in Pittstown where she was a member of their Auxiliary and then at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Doris also volunteered as a Dispatcher with the Pittstown Rescue Squad. Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, vacations to Disney and Myrtle Beach, her flower garden and loved baking for everyone including the shut-ins as well as for everyone of Cody’s soccer games for him and his teammates. Devoted mother of Doris M. Yetto and Richard M. "Rich"; (Colleen) Sargood, both of Pittstown, cherished grandmother of Kelsey Jacques (husband, Kenny) of Brunswick and Cody Sargood (wife, Lindsay King) of Troy, loving sister of LeRoy Hand (wife, the late Joan) of Hoosick, also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy, N.Y., 12180, followed by private burial at the Norton Cemetery in Pittstown. In keeping with Doris’s wishes, there are no public calling hours. Doris’s family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff of 5 Pavilion at Samartian Hospital who were all so caring, compassionate and amazing to her. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Victory Church (address above), in memory of Doris. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner-Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, N.Y., 12180. Phone (518) 272-3930. Please express your condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-k-hand-sargood