|
|
Doris S. (Shultes) Wiley, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs at the age of 99.Doris was born on July 5, 1919, daughter of the late LaMont and Daisy (Davis) Shultes. She is the widow of the late Harold Wiley who passed away in 2010.Before her marriage, she earned an art scholarship from Syracuse University that she was unable to accept. She loved art and painting. She received her Bachelors degree from Albany State and taught in Red Hook. She loved the Hoosic Valley Community Church and was an active volunteer and donor for the Military Mom in Action.She is survived by her children, June A. (Bill) Carey of Queensbury, Janet D. (Richard) Entwistle of Argyle, Florence Sickels of Malta, Sandra (John) Onderdonk of Delmar and Harold (Dianne) Wiley, Jr., of Tennessee. Her adoring grandchildren, Michael, Tyler and Brent Carey, Jeremy and Eli Entwistle, Tara Thomas, James and Andrew Sickels, Jesse Wiley, Sam Onderdonk, Rebekah Hastings, Ellen O’Neill, Zachary and Isaac Wiley, her beloved great-grandchildren, Lauren, Addison, Ava, Natalie and Samantha Carey, Claire, Caroline, Luke and Charlie Entwistle, Liam Hastings, Daphne and Collins O’Neill, Holly, Lily, Austin Wiley and Abigail Sickels.She is predeceased by her siblings and an infant grandson, Mark Wiley.Relatives and friends may call from 9:00-11:00am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater. Closing reflections will follow and interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery at 12:30pm.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Military Mom in Action, PO Box 153, Melrose, NY 12121-0153 in loving memory of Doris Wiley.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-s-shultes-wiley
Published in The Record on June 25, 2019